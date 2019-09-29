Private Trust Co Lowered 3M Company (MMM) Holding; Avon Products (AVP) Shorts Raised By 2.61%

Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP) had an increase of 2.61% in short interest. AVP’s SI was 13.49M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.61% from 13.15 million shares previously. With 10.91M avg volume, 1 days are for Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP)’s short sellers to cover AVP’s short positions. The SI to Avon Products Inc’s float is 3.11%. It closed at $4.56 lastly. It is down 168.99% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 25/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Avon Area Auction • Sunday, June 3; 27/03/2018 – Avon Nominates Barington Head to Board; 21/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 7km NW of Glen Avon, CA; 20/03/2018 – Avon Products: Steven F. Mayer to Retire From Board, Effective Immediately; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss $20.3M; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON

Private Trust Co decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 15.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Trust Co sold 2,560 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Private Trust Co holds 13,752 shares with $2.38 million value, down from 16,312 last quarter. 3M Company now has $94.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, childrenÂ’s products, and nutritional products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold Avon Products, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 284.13 million shares or 10.73% less from 318.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs holds 260,833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 65,408 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mngmt owns 13,393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Ltd Company stated it has 295,621 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 722,274 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.53 million are held by Legal And General Grp Public. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 50,304 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 39,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 800 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 556,029 shares. Cordasco reported 82 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 500,000 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 4.12% or 2.70 million shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 774,775 shares stake.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $177.63’s average target is 7.96% above currents $164.53 stock price. 3M had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, July 12. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $17600 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17700 target in Monday, July 29 report. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. As per Friday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse.