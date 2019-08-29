Private Trust Co Lifted Its Yum Brands (YUM) Stake; ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ORDINARY SHARES (ALTKF) Shorts Down By 26.13%

Private Trust Co increased Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) stake by 36.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Trust Co acquired 4,548 shares as Yum Brands Inc. (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Private Trust Co holds 17,106 shares with $1.71M value, up from 12,558 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc. now has $35.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $116.96. About 825,316 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27

ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALTKF) had a decrease of 26.13% in short interest. ALTKF’s SI was 534,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.13% from 723,000 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 382 days are for ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALTKF)’s short sellers to cover ALTKF’s short positions. It closed at $16.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Altran Technologies S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALTKF) news was published by Forbes.com which published an article titled: “This Autonomous Agricultural Robot Creates Maps And Routes Of Fields In Real Time – Forbes” on March 18, 2019.

Altran Technologies S.A. offers engineering consulting services in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.59 billion. It provides advisory services in fundamental transformations, innovation and design, and disruptive technologies and solutions; and digital industrial transformation services, such as digital experience, Internet of Things, data analysis, digital applications, and digital engineering infrastructure services. It has a 30.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides product and systems engineering services, such as product specification, prototyping, mechanical engineering, systems engineering, development of embedded systems, and testing and approval services.

Among 8 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Yum! Brands has $12500 highest and $84 lowest target. $106.22’s average target is -9.18% below currents $116.96 stock price. Yum! Brands had 18 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. Argus Research maintained the shares of YUM in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Mizuho downgraded the shares of YUM in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Sell” rating.

