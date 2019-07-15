Private Trust Co Increased Stake in Air Products And Chemicals (APD) by $867,730 as Stock Value Rose; C V S Caremark (CVS) Holding Upped by St James Investment Company Llc

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,046 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 9,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $227.55. About 11,207 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500.

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (CVS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 26,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 681,349 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.75 million, up from 654,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in C V S Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.61. About 170,558 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Zebra Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mcf Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ohio-based Farmers Tru has invested 1.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cap City Trust Fl stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 5,169 are held by Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.13% or 43,964 shares. 21,159 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston And Mgmt has 1.42% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt owns 6,857 shares. Northstar Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 22,805 shares. Martin And Tn invested in 18,774 shares. Meridian Counsel reported 13,260 shares. Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or reported 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Month Us by 46,769 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $203.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 165,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 637,337 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank stated it has 0.24% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,269 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Carderock Capital Mngmt reported 1.53% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.17% or 5,000 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,127 shares. Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.05% or 19,010 shares in its portfolio. Somerset has invested 1.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 66 shares. Sky Inv Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Patten Patten Tn reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Valley Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.37% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hsbc Public Limited holds 262,932 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 181,545 shares.

