Private Trust Co Increased Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $314,480; Contrarian Capital Management Raised Vale S A (VALE) Holding

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 8.78 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67M, up from 8.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 38.60M shares traded or 91.16% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS COMPANY WILL NOT FLOOD THE MARKET WITH ORE FROM CARAJAS; 21/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF 2021 BONDS TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS BRAZILIAN COURT POSTPONED TO JUNE 25 DEADLINE FOR CONCLUSION OF COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF SAMARCO DISASTER; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – TOP VALE SHAREHOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES; 16/04/2018 – Vale Iron Output Falls as CEO Chases Value Over Volume (Correct); 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS COMPANY IS DELEVERAGING BUT WILL ANNOUNCE “ORGANIC EXPANSION” IN THE COMING MONTHS; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS OPERATIONS HAVEN’T BEEN AFFECTED BY TRUCKER STRIKE; 29/03/2018 – VALE BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY: FILING

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 3,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,656 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 85,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 10.11 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 12,349 shares to 214,340 shares, valued at $12.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,312 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

