Private Trust Co Increased By $314,480 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Increased By $457,473 Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Position

Private Trust Co increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 4.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Trust Co acquired 3,931 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Private Trust Co holds 89,656 shares with $7.24 million value, up from 85,725 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $285.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.33. About 4.22M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Ensco Plc (ESV) stake by 16.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp acquired 152,491 shares as Ensco Plc (ESV)’s stock declined 40.80%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 1.10M shares with $4.32 million value, up from 947,509 last quarter. Ensco Plc now has $1.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty invested in 0.14% or 3,490 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department owns 91,535 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 123,108 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management stated it has 6,972 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.86% or 12.29M shares. Summit Financial Strategies Inc owns 2,816 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First American Bancorp holds 0.69% or 119,019 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Company reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vestor Capital Llc owns 38,907 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Patten Inc holds 1.5% or 43,024 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Polaris Greystone Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 4,390 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 8,977 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 31,414 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 24.40% above currents $68.33 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $84 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

Private Trust Co decreased Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) stake by 7,736 shares to 9,738 valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) stake by 3,676 shares and now owns 7,573 shares. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Spdr Series Trust (XOP) stake by 1.15M shares to 150,000 valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sunrun Inc stake by 232,700 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) was reduced too.

