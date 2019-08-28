Private Trust Co Holding in Raytheon Co. New (RTN) Has Raised by $755,482; As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Has Lifted Its Position

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 3.61M shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co. New (RTN) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 13,864 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 9,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co. New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.24. About 474,245 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 12,349 shares to 214,340 shares, valued at $12.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,573 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

