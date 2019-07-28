Private Trust Co Holding In Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Was Has Increased; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Beach Investment Counsel Trimmed by $2.95 Million Its Holding

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. (MMC) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 6,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.26M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 86.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD)

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Companies: A Not So Obvious Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marsh brings together cyber insurers to evaluate what works – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer appoints Lori Ridgeway to ServiceNow Practice Leader – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Host First Quarter Earnings Investor Call on April 25 – Business Wire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. 11,245 shares were sold by McDonald Scott, worth $1.02M.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,043 shares to 1,445 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV) by 4,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,102 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,276 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 6,712 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 10,510 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel has 19,210 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.12% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Gofen Glossberg Il reported 2,200 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Victory Cap holds 57,308 shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp holds 500 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.15% or 75,231 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 8,349 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 283,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 7,708 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.31M were accumulated by Waddell & Reed Financial. Hanson Mcclain invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,250 shares. Wright Investors Serv Incorporated has invested 2.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 12,800 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Notis holds 13,153 shares. Aristotle Management Ltd Liability stated it has 2.44% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Qci Asset Mngmt has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Inv has 36,707 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt Company holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 14,922 shares. 1,503 are owned by Madrona Svcs Lc. Gradient Investments Ltd Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Schnieders Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.82% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boys Arnold And Com reported 49,168 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.