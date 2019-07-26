Private Trust Co Holding in Kellogg Co. (K) Has Cut by $703,893; As Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Declined, Tpg-Axon Management LP Raised by $5.40 Million Its Stake

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 2.12M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE)

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (K) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 12,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,340 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, down from 226,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Kellogg Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $59.18. About 1.42 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Cypress Capital Group Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 352 were accumulated by Contravisory Invest Mngmt. Advisory Network Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 6,850 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 77,123 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 122 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 28,177 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Smith Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 1.14% or 659,316 shares. Miller Management Lp has 6.33% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 453,990 shares. Rhenman And Prns Asset Mngmt owns 200,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 212,226 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 224,834 shares. Charter Trust Com accumulated 4,059 shares. Pinnacle Associate invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Msci European Etf (VGK) by 11,670 shares to 46,394 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 4,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co. New (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.22 million activity.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg seen as vegetarian sleeper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Updating Dow’s Dominance In Polyurethane After The Split – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Edmonton as part of K-Days – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg’s Reimagines Birthdays This Summer – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.