Private Trust Co Has Upped J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position; As Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Share Price Declined, Green Square Capital Has Upped by $721,216 Its Position

Private Trust Co increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 86,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 81,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 11.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS Boosted 11c by Mark-to-Market Gains on New Accounting; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Fall 30% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 98.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 22,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 45,524 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 22,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 3.56 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tennis-Is Andreescu the next big thing? Not so fast – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Micron, JPMorgan Chase and Fastenal – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings to Acquire Fibrocell – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 Powers World’s Fastest Laptop â€” ASUS ProArt StudioBook One – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca’s Farxiga Gets Fast Track Tag for Renal Outcome – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel holds 0.1% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd accumulated 564,574 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Atria Invs Ltd has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 26,653 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Counselors holds 0.01% or 6,814 shares in its portfolio. 67.32 million were accumulated by Vanguard Incorporated. Jnba holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,853 shares. Thomasville State Bank reported 10,500 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 4.05M shares. Becker Cap Mgmt invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 5,045 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Medical. 86 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Hldg. Bright Rock Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,800 shares. Shelton reported 0.1% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Westover Capital Limited has 2.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 263,785 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. 18,409 are owned by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Gfs Advsr Limited invested in 0.73% or 22,925 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,693 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 337,000 shares. New York-based Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.58% or 43,946 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability owns 9,331 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd owns 4.05M shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsrs invested in 0.3% or 16,687 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pure Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,410 shares. Personal Capital stated it has 518,064 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 5.57M shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6,780 shares to 51,154 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 5,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,635 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..