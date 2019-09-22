Private Trust Co Has Upped Its J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake; Polar Securities Lowered Its Brunswick (Call) (BC) Position

Private Trust Co increased J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 5.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Trust Co acquired 4,657 shares as J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Private Trust Co holds 86,572 shares with $9.68M value, up from 81,915 last quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co. now has $380.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Glassman Says Markets Are Scared From Trade Wars of the Past (Video); 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES KARIM BEN REJEB AS CLIENT EXECUTIVE, PARIS: MEMO; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan Faces Lawsuit From Qaddafi’s Libyan Investment Fund; 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Polar Securities Inc decreased Brunswick Corp (Call) (BC) stake by 48.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc analyzed 283,361 shares as Brunswick Corp (Call) (BC)'s stock declined 3.72%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 300,000 shares with $13.77 million value, down from 583,361 last quarter. Brunswick Corp (Call) now has $4.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 701,278 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 13,552 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 461,855 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 7.88M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 87,524 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 9,500 shares. Delphi Incorporated Ma accumulated 0.35% or 8,480 shares. 76,852 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Aqr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 644,851 shares. Harris Associate LP has 11,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 38,734 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Kempen Capital Nv has invested 1.43% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 171 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.86 million for 13.21 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga”, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Brunswick Corp (BC) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) was released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 12.31% above currents $52.31 stock price. Brunswick had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 22. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. Wedbush maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BC in report on Monday, September 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Polar Securities Inc increased Canntrust Hldgs Inc (Call) stake by 394,800 shares to 900,000 valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 2.42 million shares and now owns 4.77 million shares. Ihs Markit Ltd was raised too.

Private Trust Co decreased Steris Plc Ord stake by 3,238 shares to 2,014 valued at $299,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 6,241 shares and now owns 2,828 shares. Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.53% above currents $118.9 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.