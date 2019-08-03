Private Trust Co Has Upped Its Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Position; Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Private Trust Co increased Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) stake by 48.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Trust Co acquired 4,567 shares as Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Private Trust Co holds 14,046 shares with $2.68M value, up from 9,479 last quarter. Air Products And Chemicals Inc now has $49.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 909,500 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS

Among 5 analysts covering Derwent London (LON:DLN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Derwent London has GBX 3779 highest and GBX 2500 lowest target. GBX 3205’s average target is 9.39% above currents GBX 2930 stock price. Derwent London had 35 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18 to “Underweight”. The stock of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 4. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Numis Securities on Wednesday, May 1 to “Add”. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 25. See Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) latest ratings:

Derwent London plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment, refurbishment, redevelopment, and operation of properties in central London. The company has market cap of 3.27 billion GBP. The firm rents its properties for office and residential purposes. It has a 14.73 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

The stock increased 0.41% or GBX 12 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2930. About 276,273 shares traded. Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $222 highest and $18200 lowest target. $218.40’s average target is -1.99% below currents $222.84 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) rating on Tuesday, April 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $215 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold”.

Private Trust Co decreased Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) stake by 7,736 shares to 9,738 valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 8,165 shares and now owns 34,532 shares. Ishares S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown And Research Co accumulated 5,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 109 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.62% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Citigroup invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 3,312 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 2,900 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 35,045 shares. Seatown Holding Pte stated it has 111,000 shares. Cidel Asset Management owns 1,514 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.88% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Georgia-based Willis Invest Counsel has invested 1.27% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Martin Currie has 1.31% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 98,151 shares. Putnam Ltd Com owns 696,883 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 32,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. $4.54M worth of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was bought by Ghasemi Seifi on Friday, July 26.