Private Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $675,869; Ironwood Investment Counsel Raised Stake in Sun Communities (SUI) as Market Value Rose

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 13,541 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 21,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $86.67. About 5.11 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $148.43. About 358,356 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.85 million for 30.95 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4,346 shares to 7,950 shares, valued at $967,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 2,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK).

