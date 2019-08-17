Private Trust Co Has Trimmed 3M Company (MMM) Holding; Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II (VOT) Sentiment Is 1.05

Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II (VOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 96 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 91 decreased and sold their positions in Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II. The active investment managers in our database now have: 15.50 million shares, down from 15.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II in top ten positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 75 Increased: 61 New Position: 35.

Private Trust Co decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 10.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Trust Co sold 1,853 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Private Trust Co holds 16,312 shares with $3.39 million value, down from 18,165 last quarter. 3M Company now has $92.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48 million shares traded or 13.66% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU

Truepoint Inc. holds 11.23% of its portfolio in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares for 920,844 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc owns 316,442 shares or 6.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Community Financial Services Group Llc has 4.98% invested in the company for 102,383 shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Llc has invested 2.56% in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 53,421 shares.

The ETF increased 1.51% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $147.6. About 141,838 shares traded. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VOT) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma holds 10.50M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 2,044 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Lc has invested 0.73% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 125,752 shares. Dean Inv Limited Liability Com has 0.67% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bar Harbor Tru Service has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 0.06% or 2,125 shares. Fin Advisory Group Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amalgamated State Bank owns 0.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 82,706 shares. 1.09M are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Diversified Tru Co has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 0.34% stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 219,460 shares stake. Suntrust Banks reported 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 55,067 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 10.30% above currents $161.5 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18300 target in Friday, April 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

