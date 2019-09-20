Private Trust Co Has Raised J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position by $516,927; As Quidel (QDEL) Stock Declined, Brown Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $10.65 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 180,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 5.65M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $335.06M, up from 5.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 132,258 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of

Private Trust Co increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 86,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 81,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 9.09 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan takes stake in analytics platform start-up; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $10.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 26,214 shares to 727,554 shares, valued at $33.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 58,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.80M shares, and cut its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 6,643 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 175,718 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Com accumulated 0.05% or 43,485 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 904,996 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 22,036 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa reported 4,000 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 8,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,749 shares. Cannell Peter B & invested in 334,400 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation invested in 55,339 shares. 24,432 are owned by Pnc Financial Service Grp. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Charles Schwab Inv has 237,301 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 526,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 4,462 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.