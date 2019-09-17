Private Trust Co Has Raised Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding; Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Has 0.77 Sentiment

Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (BAF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.48, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 10 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 13 trimmed and sold positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 802,124 shares, down from 1.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

Private Trust Co increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) stake by 66.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Trust Co acquired 1,310 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Private Trust Co holds 3,273 shares with $961,000 value, up from 1,963 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. now has $118.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $295.33. About 1.02 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 3.95% above currents $295.33 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, March 26. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Argus Research maintained the shares of TMO in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. Needham downgraded it to “Buy” rating and $31500 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $300 target. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Bridge reported 32,344 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 3.14% stake. Horrell Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Contravisory Invest Mngmt reported 1.98% stake. Caledonia Public Limited Company has 12.22% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mcrae Capital Mgmt holds 12,859 shares. Pennsylvania owns 59,777 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Invest Corp Nj has invested 0.78% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 167,947 are held by Thematic Partners Ltd Liability Company. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 116,428 shares. Moreover, Gam Holdg Ag has 0.21% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 18,227 shares. 1,192 are owned by State Bank Hapoalim Bm. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited owns 1,136 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Private Trust Co decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) stake by 3,086 shares to 1,143 valued at $211,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stake by 7,870 shares and now owns 14,422 shares. Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) was reduced too.

Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust for 35,790 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 188,462 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 188,381 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Atria Investments Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,745 shares.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 25,311 shares traded or 20.43% up from the average. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (BAF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $123.37 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 37.11 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States.