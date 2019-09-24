Private Trust Co Has Lowered Position in 3M Company (MMM) by $442,880 as Stock Declined; Alexandria Capital Increases Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 2,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,752 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 16,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $165.89. About 898,086 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 1,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,280 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, up from 11,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $225.64. About 1.72M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4,346 shares to 7,950 shares, valued at $967,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG) by 5,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclay 1 (SHY).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.20 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

