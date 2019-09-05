Private Trust Co Has Lifted Its Holding in Yum Brands (YUM) by $450,252 as Stock Price Rose; Logmein (LOGM) Holding Maintained by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $68.69. About 31,997 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 17,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 12,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $118.78. About 132,420 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Notes Offering – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Feathers Are Flying in the Chicken Sandwich Wars – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG) by 4,498 shares to 22,457 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) by 10,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,117 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 3,055 shares. Harvey Investment Communications Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 2,156 shares. Moreover, Intrust Comml Bank Na has 0.18% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wetherby Asset owns 5,890 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 1.55 million shares stake. First Manhattan owns 116,092 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 23.00M were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 17,970 shares. 43,714 were reported by Mason Street Lc. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 2,258 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell & Limited invested in 0.23% or 2,320 shares. Moreover, Diversified has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Acg Wealth reported 2,133 shares. 17,667 are held by First Hawaiian Natl Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil owns 121,240 shares. Kennedy Mngmt stated it has 178,485 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Bailard Inc holds 0.05% or 10,130 shares in its portfolio. 314,388 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 842 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 1.69M shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc accumulated 0.03% or 6,050 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability has invested 3.31% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 8,513 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability owns 2,742 shares. King Luther Mgmt has 0.31% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 507,143 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Quantbot Technology Lp stated it has 24,593 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).