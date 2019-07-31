Private Trust Co Has Increased Pfizer (PFE) Position; Last Week salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Coverage

Private Trust Co increased Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stake by 27.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Trust Co acquired 35,004 shares as Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Private Trust Co holds 162,545 shares with $6.90 million value, up from 127,541 last quarter. Pfizer Inc. now has $219.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 25.12M shares traded or 7.04% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has "Buy" rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned "Strong Buy" rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with "Buy" rating and $185 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 5 with "Buy". Bernstein maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with "Hold" rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with "Buy". Deutsche Bank maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with "Buy" rating. Monness maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has "Outperform" rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, March 5.

05/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BNP Paribas Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $178 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $185 Initiates Coverage On

05/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $175 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $183 New Target: $185 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $156.6. About 2.44 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.00M on Tuesday, February 5. Roos John Victor sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $811,530 was sold by Weaver Amy E. 15,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $2.36M were sold by Benioff Marc. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of stock or 846 shares. 200 shares valued at $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold salesforce.com, inc. shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz And Company Limited Liability owns 30,530 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,833 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 531,110 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management reported 838 shares stake. Cap Associates holds 6,500 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Cognios Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.52% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pnc Svcs Gp accumulated 170,029 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Company reported 279,780 shares. 310,847 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.78% or 34,439 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.7% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Johnson Financial has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Swarthmore Group invested in 5,300 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Harding Loevner L P invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Principal Fincl Gru Inc has 2.03M shares.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company has market cap of $121.97 billion. The firm offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It has a 106.89 P/E ratio. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with clients on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advsrs Inc reported 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bell Bank stated it has 10,955 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 41,800 are held by Ipswich Inv Communications Incorporated. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 165,933 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.25% or 13,570 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 2.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company owns 46,570 shares. Of Vermont has 0.99% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 272,042 shares. 347,552 were reported by 10. Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,653 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 739,617 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 30,604 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 1.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Creative Planning invested in 916,721 shares.

Private Trust Co decreased Cme Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 2,043 shares to 1,445 valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG) stake by 4,498 shares and now owns 22,457 shares. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer has $53 highest and $45 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is 23.12% above currents $39.53 stock price. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, February 19.

