Private Trust Co Has Boosted Raytheon Co. New (RTN) Holding by $755,482; Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake Has Upped by Kwmg Llc

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co. New (RTN) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 13,864 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 9,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co. New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.06M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 113.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 88,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 41,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 3.16 million shares traded or 13.94% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon, Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1St Source Savings Bank has 2,947 shares. Cap Advsrs Inc Ok has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). James Inv Rech reported 1,660 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 58 shares. Nomura Hldg reported 31,279 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 4,716 shares. The Switzerland-based Pictet North America has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 3,348 are held by Aviance Capital Prns Limited Liability Company. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated owns 55,750 shares. 12,039 were accumulated by Synovus Corporation. Ipswich Investment has invested 1.65% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Meeder Asset Mngmt has 20 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 12,349 shares to 214,340 shares, valued at $12.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 4,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,924 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,555 shares to 6,562 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 21,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,693 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, CTST and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cardinal Health, Inc. Investors (CAH) – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ZUO OMCL LB CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 42,899 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 161,800 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 29,249 shares. 384,479 are held by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 143,441 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura owns 25,240 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 271 shares. 57,182 were accumulated by Natixis L P. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 106,847 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.09% or 206,941 shares. Veritable LP holds 14,627 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield stated it has 310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc has invested 0.07% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Moreover, Bangor Bancorporation has 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 5,186 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc invested in 0.09% or 2.04 million shares.