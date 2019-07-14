Private Trust Co Has Boosted Eog Resources (EOG) Position; Zwj Investment Counsel Decreased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake By $1.99 Million

Private Trust Co increased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 50.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Trust Co acquired 4,772 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 2.47%. The Private Trust Co holds 14,209 shares with $1.35 million value, up from 9,437 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $52.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.28 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 16.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 124,214 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 607,812 shares with $9.74 million value, down from 732,026 last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $2.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 341,770 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.18’s average target is 27.81% above currents $90.9 stock price. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Susquehanna maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer initiated EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $132 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of EOG in report on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, February 26. Guggenheim maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources Keeps On Truckin’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Management Presents at 2019 JPMorgan Energy Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Innovations Ltd accumulated 5,745 shares. Natixis LP reported 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Webster National Bank & Trust N A reported 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Franklin holds 2.95 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 6.29 million shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Arga Invest Mgmt LP invested in 0.34% or 24,050 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 180,270 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.03% or 16,432 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corp owns 60,385 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 281 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Co accumulated 5,820 shares. Ci Invests Inc has 498,897 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 30,081 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Private Trust Co decreased Ishares Tr Russell 1000 Value I (IWD) stake by 2,996 shares to 9,892 valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG) stake by 4,498 shares and now owns 22,457 shares. Ishares Tr Europe And Far East (EFA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Stifel Finance has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 16,419 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com invested in 21,970 shares. 289,536 are held by Cls Invests Limited Liability. 126,321 were reported by Kingfisher Llc. Avalon Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Coe Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.46% or 24,825 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 2,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sit Inv Assocs reported 60,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 2 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 9,029 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.01% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Lc holds 0.01% or 1,941 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was made by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20. On Friday, June 28 Baker James C bought $305,234 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 20,000 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 57,927 shares to 234,095 valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 12,642 shares and now owns 381,525 shares. Outfront Media Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Management Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.