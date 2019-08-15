Private Trust Co Decreased By $549,256 Its Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) Holding; Adirondack Research & Management Lowered Invacare (IVC) Holding By $1.47 Million

Private Trust Co decreased Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) stake by 44.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Trust Co sold 7,736 shares as Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Private Trust Co holds 9,738 shares with $693,000 value, down from 17,474 last quarter. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. now has $19.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $77.67. About 1.54M shares traded or 18.63% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased Invacare Corp (IVC) stake by 59.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 183,228 shares as Invacare Corp (IVC)’s stock declined 24.96%. The Adirondack Research & Management Inc holds 123,704 shares with $1.04M value, down from 306,932 last quarter. Invacare Corp now has $178.51 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 200,407 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 69.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS CASH FLOW USAGE FOR 2018 WILL BE SIMILAR TO CASH USED IN 2017; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Invacare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 41 Days; 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Invacare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVC); 25/05/2018 – ELK CREEK PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INVACARE CORP AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Invacare at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Investors sentiment is 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 13 investors sold IVC shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.87 million shares or 2.45% less from 38.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Private Trust Co increased Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 4,567 shares to 14,046 valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,535 shares and now owns 28,128 shares. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

