Private Trust Co Cut Its Kellogg Co. (K) Position as Shares Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Decreased Stake by $1.12 Million as Valuation Declined

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (K) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 12,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 214,340 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30M, down from 226,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Kellogg Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.67. About 989,342 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 1.31 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 20.60 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.97 million activity. Lisowski Sheryl Ann also sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, February 14. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock. Shares for $2.49M were sold by Hein LeLand J.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10,550 shares to 102,550 shares, valued at $35.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Usa Min Volatil (USMV) by 12,047 shares to 48,913 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).