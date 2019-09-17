Private Trust Co Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $626,195; Augustine Asset Management Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Lifted as Valuation Rose

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 4,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 54,224 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.55 million, down from 58,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 1.06 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 3.28 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Focus Should Be On Privacy; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – NATL BANK OF CANADA, JPM TEST QUORUM DEBT ISSUANCE APPLICATION; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 9.40 FROM EUR 9.10; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4,346 shares to 7,950 shares, valued at $967,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.