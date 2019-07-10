Private Trust Co Cut 3M Company (MMM) Position; AT&T Inc. (T) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. See AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) latest ratings:

Private Trust Co decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 10.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Trust Co sold 1,853 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Private Trust Co holds 16,312 shares with $3.39M value, down from 18,165 last quarter. 3M Company now has $95.25B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 4.30 million shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, January 30. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of stock or 3,123 shares. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M. Shares for $1.19 million were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Averting Catastrophe, but Nothing to Brag About – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why 3M Fell 15.7% in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Private Trust Co increased Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) stake by 17,447 shares to 41,510 valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 3,931 shares and now owns 89,656 shares. Ishares Tr Msci Usa Min Volatil (USMV) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $17200 lowest target. $180.80’s average target is 9.11% above currents $165.7 stock price. 3M had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 30.28 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company has market cap of $244.78 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. It has a 12.64 P/E ratio. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Lost In The Shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: A Bullish Case Of Management Diligence – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. Sprint – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Just Revealed Some Key Details About Its Netflix Competitor – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.