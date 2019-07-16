Private Trust Co Cut 3M Company (MMM) Holding By $383,571; HAW PAR LTD HK REG SHS ORDINARY SHA (HAWPF) Sellers Increased By 1300% Their Shorts

Private Trust Co decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 10.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Trust Co sold 1,853 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Private Trust Co holds 16,312 shares with $3.39M value, down from 18,165 last quarter. 3M Company now has $99.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $172.84. About 2.07 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Private Trust Co increased Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) stake by 7,912 shares to 40,936 valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stake by 35,004 shares and now owns 162,545 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.18 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3M Stock Is More Than Just a Dividend Darling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $17200 lowest target. $181’s average target is 4.72% above currents $172.84 stock price. 3M had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18500 target in Thursday, June 27 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18300 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd owns 0.78% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 627,076 shares. Bartlett Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,549 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Stearns Fin Services, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,459 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.42% stake. Exchange Cap Management reported 8,356 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Court Place Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 445,385 were accumulated by Citigroup. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 22,918 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Illinois-based Country Bank & Trust has invested 0.6% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.07M shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Company has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,440 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Communications holds 1.43% or 32,617 shares. Stephens Ar reported 64,197 shares. 2.18 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87M. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. Bushman Julie L sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. 16,065 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77M on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million.