Private Trust Co Boosted Its Position in Eog Resources (EOG) by $453,340; Beech Hill Advisors Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $3.40 Million; Stock Price Rose

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 33,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,860 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 39,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15M shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 50.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 14,209 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 2.97 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 0.19% or 511,455 shares. Hartford Mgmt invested in 1.28% or 444,109 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation, a Arizona-based fund reported 46,805 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 2.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Signature & Investment Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bsw Wealth Partners holds 0.32% or 8,085 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 15,535 shares stake. New York-based Laurion Management LP has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hallmark Cap Inc holds 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 45,503 shares. Lincoln National Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cadence Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.55% or 60,106 shares. Hbk Invs LP owns 20,283 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company holds 0.85% or 123,692 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Stearns Fincl Serv Group Incorporated has 0.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,661 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,275 shares to 113,700 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,853 shares to 16,312 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,738 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD).