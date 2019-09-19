Private Trust Co Boosted Its Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) as Stock Rose; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose, Montgomery Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $320,850

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 11,108 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 12,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $211.17. About 718,643 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) by 120.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 7,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $967,000, up from 3,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $122.81. About 1.89 million shares traded or 56.95% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.78 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $228.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,530 shares to 40,565 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,799 shares to 6,699 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,154 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW).

