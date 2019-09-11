Private Ocean Trimmed Rayonier (RYN) Holding as Stock Declined; Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Trimmed Position by $46.00 Million

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72 million, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 560,972 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 426,066 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RYN’s profit will be $3.89M for 236.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 623,800 shares to 973,800 shares, valued at $30.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

