Private Ocean Trimmed Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position; St James Investment Company Boosted Its C V S Caremark (CVS) Stake

St James Investment Company Llc increased C V S Caremark Corp (CVS) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc acquired 26,997 shares as C V S Caremark Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 681,349 shares with $36.75 million value, up from 654,352 last quarter. C V S Caremark Corp now has $77.35B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition

Private Ocean Llc decreased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 87.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Ocean Llc sold 165,402 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Private Ocean Llc holds 23,931 shares with $630,000 value, down from 189,333 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $19.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $87.15 million for 54.81 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. 5,195 Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares with value of $119,640 were bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Among 9 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.33’s average target is 22.01% above currents $60.92 stock price. CVS Health had 19 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. Raymond James maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) stake by 141,626 shares to 537,266 valued at $48.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) stake by 165,779 shares and now owns 637,337 shares. 3 Month Us was reduced too.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. On Friday, March 8 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,000 shares. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.