Private Ocean Position in Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Lowered by $1.58 Million; Ami Investment Management Increases Position in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 128,290 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $107.33. About 7.12M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 12/04/2018 – Five Things to Watch for in JPMorgan’s Results; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Trade deal or no deal, the tech sector is still in hot water: JP Morgan (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Housing Wire: JPMorgan Chase significantly expanding in Washington, D.C. area; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 15,247 shares. Fiduciary Counselling owns 87,391 shares for 14.24% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc has 24,773 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 5,149 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 46,948 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 10,403 shares. 18,951 were accumulated by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America reported 61,330 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Limited has invested 0.06% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 5,722 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 640 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt stated it has 59,886 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.03% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Heartland Advisors stated it has 280,262 shares.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,295 shares to 4,591 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

