Private Ocean Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $372,780; As Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Stock Declined, Intrepid Capital Management Upped Stake

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,149 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 12,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $124.36. About 3.90M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 6,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 23,281 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 16,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 1.28 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.07 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 45,525 shares. Cipher LP has 89,652 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Gp Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 17,647 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,153 shares. The New York-based Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ami Inv has 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,937 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 33,237 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 100,350 shares. Telos Management holds 0.7% or 21,728 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 898,319 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 1.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 180,516 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Limited has invested 1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,076 shares. 33,832 were reported by Atlas Browninc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 4,166 shares to 13,733 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 16,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,369 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG).