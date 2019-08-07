Private Ocean Has Trimmed Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stake by $1.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Fiduciary Counselling Raised Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $376,350

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 76,405 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 832,398 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 1,807 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 7,135 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc holds 214,391 shares. 151,127 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability reported 6,110 shares. Moreover, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.3% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 18,951 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 30,067 shares. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.21% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Kbc Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Guggenheim Ltd Co invested in 6,761 shares. Nwq Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.4% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 485,759 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 3.64M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Foster & Motley Inc has 0.37% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 5,149 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 356,597 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Potlatch (PCH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Potlatch – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.