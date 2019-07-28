Private Ocean Has Lowered Its Stake in Rayonier (RYN) by $2.02 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 659,685 shares traded or 45.26% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 13,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,872 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 64,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 4.01M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 7,726 shares. Blackrock owns 13.14 million shares. City Holdg reported 450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 3,676 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% stake. Aperio Group Inc Llc stated it has 24,122 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 15,350 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 30,000 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement invested in 92,981 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 565,906 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 7,427 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm has 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 25,300 shares.

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.56 million for 60.58 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,736 shares to 74,610 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 12,076 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Sarl has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 4.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 116,001 shares. Perkins Cap Mngmt stated it has 10,750 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Sequent Asset Management Ltd accumulated 7,550 shares. Thomasville National Bank accumulated 43,895 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Company has 0.43% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bridges Inv Management Inc holds 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 126,793 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Inc Lc invested in 1.43% or 75,094 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 143,391 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Rdl Financial reported 0.87% stake. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,073 shares. Indiana Tru & Inv Management Commerce owns 0.71% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 16,955 shares. Highlander Cap Limited Liability Company holds 500 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 903 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

