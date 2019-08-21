Private Ocean Has Lowered Its Holding in Rayonier (RYN) as Share Value Declined; As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Share Value Rose, Vontobel Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $26.98 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 325,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 703,932 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $95.93. About 412,259 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 202,078 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On 2U Inc (TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rayonier Advanced Materials: Deep Value But No Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesarstone and Forterra among industrial gainers; Rayonier and The Goldfield among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rayonier Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 900 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.02% or 44,400 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 18,464 shares. Amg Natl Bancorp owns 15,739 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 185,423 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 1.49M shares. First Advsrs LP owns 131,391 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 135,820 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 16,802 shares. Central Secs holds 3.5% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 700,000 shares. 19,295 are owned by Art Advsr Limited Co. Blue Financial Cap Inc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 11,976 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 965,211 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 19.70 million shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 10,203 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.05 million shares to 5.58M shares, valued at $269.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 156,699 shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 11,987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 1.89 million shares. 296,443 are held by Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 10,992 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 17,895 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gradient Lc stated it has 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ally accumulated 70,000 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 1,475 shares. Covington Capital Management invested in 1,811 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 23,617 shares. 17,105 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs. Jacobs Ca, California-based fund reported 49,456 shares. Icon Advisers has 2,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22B for 21.22 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.