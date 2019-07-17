Private Ocean Has Decreased Rayonier (RYN) Stake By $2.02 Million; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET)

Among 3 analysts covering The Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Meet Group Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained the shares of MEET in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, March 4. Oppenheimer initiated The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. See The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Initiate

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

Private Ocean Llc decreased Rayonier Inc (RYN) stake by 93.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as Rayonier Inc (RYN)’s stock rose 8.94%. The Private Ocean Llc holds 4,764 shares with $150,000 value, down from 69,836 last quarter. Rayonier Inc now has $3.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 356,989 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31

More notable recent The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MEET vs. MIME: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ethanol to be central issue in India-Brazil meeting -industry group – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Meet Group (MEET) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trump presses fur USMCA passage as Lighthizer, lawmakers prepare to meet – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Meet Group (MEET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

The stock increased 3.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 1.88M shares traded or 16.20% up from the average. The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) has risen 54.74% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MEET News: 02/05/2018 – Meet Group Sees 2Q Rev $38M-$39M; 20/03/2018 – The Meet Group to Speak at Princeton University, HackPrinceton, and the Women in Technology Summit; 09/05/2018 – Neighborhood Joint: Meet Me at the Commons; 07/03/2018 – MEET GROUP INC MEET.O SAYS JAMES BUGDEN, CO’S CURRENT INTERIM CFO HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$155M; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 31/05/2018 – LOVOO Launches Live Video in France and Switzerland; 09/04/2018 – Meet Group Announces Rollout of Tagged Livestreaming on Shared Platform; 09/04/2018 – MEET GROUP – AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH PLANS TO BRING LIVE VIDEO TO LOVOO, AND NOW EXPECT TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT FEATURE IN PHASED APPROACH STARTING IN MAY

The Meet Group, Inc. owns and operates a social network for meeting new people on the Web and on mobile platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $272.50 million. The firm owns and operates MeetMe and Skout mobile applications; and meetme.com and skout.com Websites. It has a 40.11 P/E ratio. It also offers online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations.

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.56 million for 61.50 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.