Private Ocean Has Decreased Rayonier (RYN) Position by $2.02 Million; Ironwood Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) as Share Price Declined

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 1.05 million shares traded or 107.06% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 31,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 28,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 59,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 2.82 million shares traded or 82.28% up from the average. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q EPS 15c; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 28/03/2018 – FirstBank Surprising Phoenix Residents With Free Fuel To Inspire Giving for Arizona Gives Day; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RYN: Timber REITs & What You Didn’t See Coming – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UFPI or RYN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Corp has 18,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Schulhoff & Com stated it has 45,168 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). 5,000 were accumulated by U S Glob Invsts. Prudential Financial invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 29,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 5.11% or 2.10 million shares. Utah Retirement invested in 24,298 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 714,037 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust Company has 0.21% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 59,547 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 179,434 shares. Raymond James And Associates, Florida-based fund reported 51,965 shares. Central Securities holds 700,000 shares or 3.5% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 114,063 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.46 million for 11.99 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 16,317 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation has invested 0.11% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 681,535 shares. Us National Bank De reported 2,829 shares stake. Amer Century holds 0% or 309,142 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 27,295 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 300,438 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 238 shares. Shelton Management, California-based fund reported 251 shares. Axa reported 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Sageworth Tru Comm reported 2,126 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 18,150 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd invested in 37,005 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated reported 1.77M shares.