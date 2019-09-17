Private Ocean Has Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position as Shares Rose; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Vmware (VMW) as Stock Declined

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,149 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 12,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $121.24. About 3.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 354,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 629,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.30 million, down from 984,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $152.8. About 897,738 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 23/05/2018 – Okta and VMware Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Identity Capabilities for the Digital Workspace; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 29/03/2018 – VMware Simplifies Modern Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Environments through Updates to vRealize Cloud Management Platform; 01/05/2018 – Dell Technologies Accelerates Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Portfolio Growth; Simplifies Path to VMware-based Clouds; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS; 17/04/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS ACQUIRED A MEDIUM-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE THAT IS BELOW THE 5 PCT DISCLOSURE THRESHOLD – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 256,000 shares to 3.34M shares, valued at $113.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.80 million for 37.45 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

