Private Ocean Decreased Its Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $4.30 Million as Shares Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holding Increased by Jrm Investment Counsel Llc

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 87.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 165,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 23,931 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, down from 189,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.46 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Group Incorporated holds 0.07% or 19,009 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 241,260 shares. Carroll Associate reported 4,472 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Howe & Rusling holds 71,475 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 0.19% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hartford Invest holds 197,777 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Washington Co has invested 0.24% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Reliance Trust Communication Of Delaware has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 64,980 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 22,944 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 12,734 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Company accumulated 13,869 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 1.3% or 84,742 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09M for 34.36 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.