Private Ocean Cut Rayonier (RYN) Position By $2.02 Million; COGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES LTD (CGNSF) Shorts Down By 95.37%

COGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES LTD (OTCMKTS:CGNSF) had a decrease of 95.37% in short interest. CGNSF’s SI was 500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 95.37% from 10,800 shares previously. The stock increased 12.22% or $0.0181 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1665. About 40,013 shares traded or 15.91% up from the average. Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGNSF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Private Ocean Llc decreased Rayonier Inc (RYN) stake by 93.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as Rayonier Inc (RYN)’s stock declined 8.97%. The Private Ocean Llc holds 4,764 shares with $150,000 value, down from 69,836 last quarter. Rayonier Inc now has $3.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 131,131 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN)

Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. operates as a technology company. The company has market cap of $7.17 million. It develops integrated cognitive assessment, a cognitive testing platform, which includes visual stimulus based diagnostic test and artificial intelligence tools to support the early detection and monitoring of cognitive impairment in neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and dementia. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rayonier Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesarstone and Forterra among industrial gainers; Rayonier and The Goldfield among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Rayonier (RYN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RYN: Timber REITs & What You Didn’t See Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rayonier Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 25,640 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn holds 820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,909 are owned by Virtu Fin Llc. Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.1% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Art Advsrs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 50,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 332 were accumulated by Cls Ltd Com. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blue Fin reported 11,976 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.04% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 12,348 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co reported 59,547 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested 0.04% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% or 13,574 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 7,875 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset accumulated 0.94% or 2.36M shares.