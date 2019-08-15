Private Ocean Cut Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holding By $1.58 Million; Insmed (INSM) Shorts Raised By 5.76%

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) had an increase of 5.76% in short interest. INSM’s SI was 12.20 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.76% from 11.53 million shares previously. With 988,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM)’s short sellers to cover INSM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 83,896 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: FDA ACCEPTS NDA FILING FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS

Private Ocean Llc decreased Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) stake by 92.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)’s stock declined 6.60%. The Private Ocean Llc holds 3,587 shares with $136,000 value, down from 46,180 last quarter. Potlatchdeltic Corp now has $2.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 34,939 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015

Among 5 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed has $56 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.20’s average target is 188.82% above currents $15.65 stock price. Insmed had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $43 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of INSM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

