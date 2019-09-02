Private Management Group Upped Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding; Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (TRVG) Sellers Decreased By 1.72% Their Shorts

Private Management Group Inc increased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 3.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc acquired 8,246 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock declined 11.76%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 238,063 shares with $25.80 million value, up from 229,817 last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $4.32B valuation. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 601,547 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media

Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TRVG) had a decrease of 1.72% in short interest. TRVG’s SI was 5.39M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.72% from 5.49 million shares previously. With 439,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s short sellers to cover TRVG’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 117,985 shares traded. trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has risen 25.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TRVG News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 05/04/2018 TRIVAGO FILES TO OFFER UP TO $500M AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHRS; 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO BUYS TRAVEL AI STARTUP TRIPHAPPY; 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO N.V.: TO FURTHER PERSONALIZE HOTEL SEARCH; TRIVAGO BUYS; 16/05/2018 – trivago N.V.: Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO N.V.: TO FURTHER PERSONALIZE HOTEL SEARCH; TRIVAGO ACQUIRES TRAVEL Al STARTUP TRIPHAPPY; 25/04/2018 – Trivago Sees Total Revenue Returning to Growth Trajectory in Second Half of 2018; 11/04/2018 – trivago N.V.’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Scheduled for April 25, 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Media Group has $139 highest and $110 lowest target. $123’s average target is 24.38% above currents $98.89 stock price. Nexstar Media Group had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Benchmark. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by FBR Capital.

Private Management Group Inc decreased Tegna Inc stake by 34,269 shares to 2.02 million valued at $28.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) stake by 126,813 shares and now owns 2.19M shares. Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 15,969 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 67,592 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 14,700 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cim Mangement stated it has 3,767 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 90,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 1,055 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Quantitative Lc accumulated 42,900 shares. Comml Bank accumulated 1.25% or 36,376 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intll Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 28,561 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sit owns 32,800 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Management has 6,100 shares. 2,826 were reported by Paloma Prtn Mgmt.

