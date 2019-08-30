Private Management Group Upped Its Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Position by $383,964 as Stock Rose; Slm (SLM) Shareholder 13D Management Upped Its Stake by $517,510

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 51,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 965,792 shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP SLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New; 08/05/2018 – SLM at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q Net $122.9M; 13/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Sallie Mae Bank $670m No-Grow Student Loan ABS; 27/03/2018 – Sallie Mae and Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 Help Deserving Customer Pay ‘Sallie Mae Back’; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN DELINQUENCIES AS A PERCENTAGE OF PRIVATE EDUCATION LOANS IN REPAYMENT WERE 2.5 PERCENT, UP FROM 1.9 PERCENT; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Revises SLM Outlook to Stable From Positive; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Sensitivity, Stability of Deposit Base to Rising Interest Rates; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM Corporation to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 63,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The institutional investor held 620,176 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 556,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 299,521 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 67,779 shares to 510,388 shares, valued at $23.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 770,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,698 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

