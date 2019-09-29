Private Management Group Trimmed Comcast (CMCSA) Stake By $2.67 Million; Loudon Investment Management Upped Aqua America (WTR) Stake By $517,789

Private Management Group Inc decreased Comcast Corp (CMCSA) stake by 17.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc sold 63,632 shares as Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 309,075 shares with $13.07M value, down from 372,707 last quarter. Comcast Corp now has $203.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Aqua America Inc (WTR) stake by 134.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 12,629 shares as Aqua America Inc (WTR)'s stock rose 8.65%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 22,052 shares with $912,000 value, up from 9,423 last quarter. Aqua America Inc now has $9.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 613,372 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,968 activity. $49,968 worth of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) shares were bought by Hilferty Daniel J III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symons Mngmt has invested 2.41% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Pennsylvania Tru Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 7,579 shares. Northern Trust has 2.39 million shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 7,916 shares. 72,235 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Shelton Management stated it has 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 6,348 shares. Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 434,984 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 1.46M shares. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 5,875 shares. Peoples Ser Corporation reported 2,916 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,400 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.05% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Worried About Aqua America, Inc.'s (NYSE:WTR) 3.8% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance" on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Aqua America, Inc.'s (NYSE:WTR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Aqua America to acquire DELCORA for $276.5M, despite American Water's last-minute interest – Philadelphia Business Journal" on September 17, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 7,995 shares to 112,275 valued at $6.15M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 39,883 shares and now owns 4,780 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Comcast gets new Street-high target – Seeking Alpha" on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Top Stock Reports for Apple, Comcast & Nike – Nasdaq" published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: "Are Cable Companies Rendering Roku and Other Streamers Obsolete? – The Motley Fool" on September 26, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Comcast has $6400 highest and $44 lowest target. $50.40’s average target is 12.47% above currents $44.81 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Monday, April 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $4800 target. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Invest Inc holds 102,746 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 26,672 shares. Ingalls And Snyder holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 47,258 shares. Associated Banc reported 1.66% stake. Odey Asset Management Grp Limited holds 753,623 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Primecap Ca invested in 1.69 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Highlander Mngmt Limited invested in 11,936 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.55% or 199,040 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.18% or 109,165 shares. Ally Financial stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Founders Financial Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Everett Harris Communication Ca holds 18,191 shares. Davenport & reported 1.50 million shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Penobscot Invest Incorporated reported 146,524 shares stake.

Private Management Group Inc increased Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) stake by 1.18 million shares to 3.84M valued at $18.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) stake by 99,650 shares and now owns 720,636 shares. Cincinnati Bell Inc New was raised too.