Private Management Group Trimmed Autozone (AZO) Position by $11.22 Million; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Market Value Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 75,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 55,787 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, down from 131,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: NEW PRODUCTS COULD BE RETIREMENT AND REVOLVING CREDIT; 06/03/2018 – COHN’S DEPARTURE DATE IS TO BE DETERMINED BUT IT WILL BE A FEW WEEKS -WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of April 24 (Table); 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 19/03/2018 – Goldman executive to become German deputy finance minister; 02/04/2018 – Goldman faces class action suit over pay discrimination; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs enlisted Justin Schmidt, a former trader, to be the first head of digital asset markets in the company’s securities division. Schmidt began his role on April 16; 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PRESIDENT DAVID SOLOMON ENDS INTERVIEW WITH BTV; 08/03/2018 – IPT: Goldman Sachs Group EUR Bmark 2.75NC1.75 FRN 3mE +50-55; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and UBS back women in finance initiative

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 10,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 24,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13 million, down from 35,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $16.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.28. About 296,198 shares traded or 16.86% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 165,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 12.25 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 53,166 shares to 559,039 shares, valued at $21.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 256,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

