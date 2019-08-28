Private Management Group Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Cut by $1.76 Million; As Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) Share Price Rose, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Increased by $477,456 Its Stake

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 16,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.40% . The institutional investor held 101,768 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 85,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Compania Cervecerias Unidas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 813,187 shares traded or 279.58% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has risen 3.36% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CCU News: 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 09/05/2018 – CCU 1Q NET INCOME CLP56.75B

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 220,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $689.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 276,577 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Stabenow, Bipartisan Colleagues Request Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kaptur: Kaptur: Resources for Great Lakes, opioid crisis, manufacturing and clean energy secured in spending agreement; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Great Lakes Gas Transmission At ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 22/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Brown Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 19/03/2018 – NOAA: Study: Climate change soon to be main cause of heat waves in West, Great Lakes

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 711,578 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $77.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 54,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 944,982 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold CCU shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.88 million shares or 6.62% more from 28.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Investment Mngmt Limited, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Naples Glob Advsr holds 0.43% or 57,530 shares. Sei Invests Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 39,530 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest stated it has 0% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). 74,300 are owned by Omers Administration. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,722 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 35,499 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 8,330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup invested in 35,766 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) for 18,079 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) for 737,064 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs, a California-based fund reported 147,037 shares. Old Dominion Capital has invested 0.22% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Lc stated it has 2,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Intl Grp has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 5,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Ameriprise holds 728,440 shares. One Trading LP invested in 2,150 shares or 0% of the stock. Prescott Gru Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.43% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 248,845 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 37,332 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 60,488 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boston reported 1.38M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 19,672 shares to 487,230 shares, valued at $15.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wideopenwest Inc by 41,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

