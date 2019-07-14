Private Management Group Raised Holding in Pbf Energy (PBF) by $609,832; Home Depot Com (HD) Stock Price Rose While Ftb Advisors Has Boosted Position

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 1,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 12,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 19,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 487,230 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17 million, up from 467,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 962,566 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023; 03/05/2018 – PBF SEES ALBERTA TO USEC RAIL COST $17-18/BBL; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 20/03/2018 – ALL UNITS OPERATING AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY AFTER WEEKEND POWER OUTAGE; 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 11/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY ON SCHEDULE TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT IN NEXT TWO DAYS

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 215 shares to 4,231 shares, valued at $18.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 34,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 592,567 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

