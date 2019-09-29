Private Management Group Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Cut as Share Value Rose; Petroleum & Resources Raised Its Position in Oneok (OKE) by $4.13 Million as Market Value Rose

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 53.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 60,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 174,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02M, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 1.38M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 38.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 584,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 947,515 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 550,826 shares traded or 4.67% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 19/03/2018 – NOAA: Study: Climate change soon to be main cause of heat waves in West, Great Lakes; 30/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Great Lakes states to address West Nile virus; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ‘B-‘ Rtg Otlk To Neg; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q REV. $146.6M, EST. $184.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY COMMENTS ON MOU IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home; 19/04/2018 – Sen Chuck Shumer: SCHUMER SUCCESSFULLY LEAD EFFORT TO BLOCK SENATE BILL THAT COULD HAVE POLLUTED NEW YORK’S GREAT LAKES; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $48 Million Tampa Deepening Award – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Continue to Surge Higher? – Yahoo Finance” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Momentum Builds – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 960,843 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 6,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 19,467 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc has 963,722 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles & Equity Inc has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 353,230 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Llc owns 15,730 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Bancorporation Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 147,785 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated owns 6,350 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Js Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 23,200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 171,931 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 15,932 shares in its portfolio.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 90,107 shares to 534,888 shares, valued at $23.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 44,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30M for 19.71 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ONEOK Included in Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Offering High Yields and High Growth Rates – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 157,400 shares to 211,800 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,700 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).