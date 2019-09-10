Private Management Group Maintains Stake in Iteris (ITI); Orbimed Advisors Has Upped Position in Ehealth (EHTH) by $5.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 81,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.64 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 558,958 shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Iteris Inc (ITI) by 106.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 99,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.59% . The institutional investor held 192,485 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 93,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Iteris Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 103,409 shares traded. Iteris, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ITI) has risen 11.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ITI News: 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses Iteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 30/05/2018 – lteris Wins New Texas DOT IDIQ Contract for Smart Transportation and Traffic Engineering Services; 17/05/2018 – ITERIS INC – ON MAY 15, BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD FROM 6 TO 7 INDIVIDUALS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Iteris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITI); 30/04/2018 – Iteris Appoints Joel Lipsitch as Vice President, Sales for Agriculture and Weather Analytics; 24/04/2018 – Utah DOT Adds HERE Traffic Data to lteris Performance Measurement Platform; 03/04/2018 – NAU Country Insurance Company Expands Iteris ClearAg Offerings; 09/05/2018 – lteris Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 09/04/2018 – Iteris Appoints Pierre-André Rebeyrat as Vice Pres, Pdt Management for Agriculture and Weather Analytics; 30/05/2018 – Iteris Wins New Texas DOT IDIQ Contract for Smart Transportation and Traffic Engineering Services

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 116,700 shares to 3.97M shares, valued at $467.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 331,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Com invested in 5,891 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability owns 43,951 shares. 4,942 are held by Grp One Trading Limited Partnership. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 4,746 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 523 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Citadel Ltd Com reported 514,785 shares. Orbimed Advsr Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Sei Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 92,628 were reported by Fil Limited. Voloridge Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 12,382 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 3,738 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assoc. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 19,644 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $292,335 activity. $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares were bought by Brooke Beth A..

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate eHealth (EHTH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “eHealth Survey Sheds Light on Consumer Sentiments on the ACA Ahead of Court Ruling on Texas v. United States – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Surprise Medical Bills: Consumers Rarely Get Up-Front Estimates of Medical Costs, According to eHealth Survey – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “eHealth Announces the Appointment of Beth A. Brooke as a New Independent Director – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher Buys California-Based Garnett-Powers – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

More notable recent Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Iteris (ITI) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Itau Unibanco to Attract Larger Clients With Iti Platform – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis Recommend â€œFORâ€ Votes for Iteris Board Members – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Iteris Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.