Private Management Group Maintains Position in Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG); As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $354,715

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 6,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 11.74M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 63,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The institutional investor held 620,176 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 556,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 439,963 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,215 shares to 9,710 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.6% or 2.92M shares. Avenir Corp has 1.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 54,765 shares. B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 13,979 are held by Reliance Of Delaware. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 3,385 shares. 40 were accumulated by Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Cap Ww Invsts has 0.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 6,851 were reported by Aspen Inv Incorporated. Continental Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 22,100 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Mgmt invested in 622,140 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Nomura Holdings invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alyeska Grp Inc LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carlson LP accumulated 771,799 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.37B for 8.01 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

