Private Management Group Lowered Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Position as Shares Rose; Dowling & Yahnke Has Decreased Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 34,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 592,567 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, down from 627,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 738,569 shares traded or 0.89% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 4,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 72,555 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, down from 77,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $184.12. About 1.38 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 15.98 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was made by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Pwr Incorporated holds 1,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Permanens Capital Lp accumulated 311 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 55,750 shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). British Columbia Mgmt reported 85,789 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 9,114 shares. Ls Investment Lc has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 825 are owned by Monetary. Jupiter Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,722 shares. Sit Inv Assoc stated it has 0.43% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Godshalk Welsh Mngmt invested 0.32% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pitcairn Communications invested in 8,438 shares. Private Na owns 13,864 shares. 1.73M are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. Capital Invest Advisors Ltd has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 6,098 shares to 47,363 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 52,259 shares. Legal General Pcl holds 0% or 184,626 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 25,100 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Lc Ny reported 88,475 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 109,083 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 19,716 shares stake. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 53,865 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Private Mngmt Group owns 592,567 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0% or 18,843 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 264,813 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.49M shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Llc has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Bancshares Of America De invested in 566,054 shares or 0% of the stock. Trust Communications Of Vermont holds 26,490 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.